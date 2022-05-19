Analyzing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICC and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $61.44 million 0.91 $4.14 million $0.96 17.66 Hippo $91.20 million 9.16 -$371.40 million ($6.29) -0.23

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ICC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 4.67% 4.08% 1.50% Hippo -246.66% -41.30% -20.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.5% of ICC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICC and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hippo has a consensus target price of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 217.97%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than ICC.

Summary

ICC beats Hippo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

