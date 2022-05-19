Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Earnings Results

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%.

ANGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,909. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 2,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Angion Biomedica (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.