Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 28th

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:AAZ opened at GBX 80.70 ($0.99) on Thursday. Anglo Asian Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 78.25 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 164 ($2.02). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £92.31 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Asian Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

