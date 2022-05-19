Anthony L. Arnerich Buys 5,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $17,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,131.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vapotherm by 83.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

