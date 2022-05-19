APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Update

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 9,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

