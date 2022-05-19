Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives $12.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,753,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 2,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,146,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,319 shares during the last quarter. CPMG Inc boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

