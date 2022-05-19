Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 37.43% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

