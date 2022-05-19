Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Peter C. Wallace Sells 5,000 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $105.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

