Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 216,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

