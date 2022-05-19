Apron Network Hits Market Capitalization of $219,619.02 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Apron Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $219,619.02 and $40,985.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apron Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

