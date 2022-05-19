ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.93 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $126.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

