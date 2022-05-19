Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Arcos Dorados stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

ARCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.