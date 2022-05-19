Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Update

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.