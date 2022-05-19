Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $102.57

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.57, but opened at $98.43. Arista Networks shares last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 24,903 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.
In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
