Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Down to $102.57

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $102.57, but opened at $98.43. Arista Networks shares last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 24,903 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $28,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.