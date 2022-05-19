Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,663 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.43. 458,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

