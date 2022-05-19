Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 359,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

KR traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,136,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,708. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

