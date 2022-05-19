Arjuna Capital Buys New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 241.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of LKQ by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

