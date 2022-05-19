Arjuna Capital Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.22. 4,380,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,225. The company has a market capitalization of $323.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

