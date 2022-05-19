Arjuna Capital Has $4.92 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.8% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 139.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 103,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $4.84 on Thursday, reaching $167.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,704. The firm has a market cap of $146.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.