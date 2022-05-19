Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,425 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,018,705,000 after purchasing an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,266,403,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,120,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,838,000 after buying an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.52.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.44. 7,698,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.48. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $167.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

