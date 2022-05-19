Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,805 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.04. 9,451,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,583,621. The stock has a market cap of $178.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

