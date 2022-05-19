Arjuna Capital Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Shares of CB traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.88. 2,535,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,497. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.