Arjuna Capital Raises Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 893,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

