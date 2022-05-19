Arjuna Capital Sells 196 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Arjuna Capital decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,922. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The company has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

