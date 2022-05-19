Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Shares Down 0.2%

Arrow DWA Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92. 366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.