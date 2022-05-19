ARS Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

