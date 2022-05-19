ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,367 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Jacques Belin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.64. 36,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,356. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $186.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

