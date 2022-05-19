ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $20.02 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,180 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for about 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Liberty Latin America worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 62,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LILAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 1,493,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,504. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

