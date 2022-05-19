ARS Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,452. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.