ARS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,834 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKT traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,262. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

