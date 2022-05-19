ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 465,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,922 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.60. 6,004,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.