ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 26,632 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,632 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 2.11% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $19,993,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,835,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,430 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 389,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

