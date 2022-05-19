ARS Investment Partners LLC Takes $12.26 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 668,896 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,000. Flex accounts for approximately 1.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 116,990 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Flex by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 12,758 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 3,873,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,693. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Argus raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

