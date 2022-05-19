Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.37

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.37 and traded as high as C$12.44. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 322,468 shares trading hands.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

