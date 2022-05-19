Arweave Price Reaches $15.25 on Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $509.26 million and $48.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $15.25 or 0.00050452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011618 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

