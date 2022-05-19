Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 54,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,081,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.