Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives $20.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $5.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.