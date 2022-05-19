ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ASML by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 146,912 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $531.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $610.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.38. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

