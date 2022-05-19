Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.10. 12,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,036. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.43 million, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

