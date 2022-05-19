ATB Capital Upgrades Shawcor (TSE:SCL) to “Outperform”

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.75.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.92.

TSE:SCL opened at C$6.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.98. Shawcor has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$6.75.

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$266.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

