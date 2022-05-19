Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Atea Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atea Pharmaceuticals.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of -0.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8,302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 140,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,187 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 74,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

