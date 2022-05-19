Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.54 Million

Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) to report sales of $171.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $172.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $691.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.43 million to $700.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $750.92 million, with estimates ranging from $739.88 million to $761.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

AUB stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 310,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,836. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 154,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 112.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 75,510 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 157.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.