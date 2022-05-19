Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $224,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.