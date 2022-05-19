Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AI. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:AI opened at C$12.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.07 and a 52 week high of C$15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 77.63, a current ratio of 79.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.97.

Atrium Mortgage Investment ( TSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.02%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

