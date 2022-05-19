AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,982,674 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $64,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,602,700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

