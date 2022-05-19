AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $32.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $676.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.