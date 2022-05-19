Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 519,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Aura Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.