Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.73. 43,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,914,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

