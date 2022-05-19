Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 800 to GBX 720. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Auto Trader Group traded as low as GBX 531.40 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 531.60 ($6.55), with a volume of 1021608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.60 ($6.86).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690.67 ($8.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

