Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTOGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 800 to GBX 720. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Auto Trader Group traded as low as GBX 531.40 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 531.60 ($6.55), with a volume of 1021608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.60 ($6.86).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.18) to GBX 715 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.41) to GBX 586 ($7.22) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 690.67 ($8.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a PE ratio of 26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 629.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 665.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.