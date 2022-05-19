Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Analysts expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to post sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.75 million and the highest is $225.19 million. Autohome reported sales of $281.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 674,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

